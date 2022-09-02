Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,000 PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 122.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

