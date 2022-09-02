Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 215.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 188.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 204,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,073,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

