Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 430 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

