Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 422 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 981.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in V.F. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $41.41 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,136,860. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

