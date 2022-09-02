Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $181.31 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

