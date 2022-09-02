CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

