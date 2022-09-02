Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $24,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 583.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,084 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $17,680,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

