CI Investments Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,781 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

BZH opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

