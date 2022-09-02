CI Investments Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,781 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 7.8 %
BZH opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.01.
Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Beazer Homes USA Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.