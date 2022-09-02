Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

