CI Investments Inc. Acquires 24,088 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 764,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 60,663 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 436,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

IAU stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

