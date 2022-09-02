Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

