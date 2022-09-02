CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $533.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.34. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $452.48 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

