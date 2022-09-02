PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after purchasing an additional 953,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 349,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $135.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

