John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 270,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,031,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $100.33 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

