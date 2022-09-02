HM Payson & Co. Sells 521 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $475,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 10,192.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 117,310 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in WestRock by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WRK opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

