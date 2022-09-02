HM Payson & Co. Invests $28,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

BIO stock opened at $486.25 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.61 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.