HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 189.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $139.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

