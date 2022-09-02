FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,736 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.79%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

