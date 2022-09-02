FORA Capital LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,761 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,878,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,787,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

ORCC stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

