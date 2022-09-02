Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 48,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $126.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.28 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

