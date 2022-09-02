Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

