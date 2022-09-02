EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,627 shares of company stock worth $28,935,768 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $412.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

