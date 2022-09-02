Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

