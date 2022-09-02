Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

