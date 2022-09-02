Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,387 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,634 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,353,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFG opened at $74.68 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.