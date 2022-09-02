Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1,117.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,622 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.6 %

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

NYSE MRO opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

