Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,866 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $425.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.65 and a 200 day moving average of $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

