ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,009 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

