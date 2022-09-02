Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.77 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $199.45 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

