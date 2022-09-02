D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,457 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

