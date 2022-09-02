Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

