Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 7,873 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

