Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,414 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $407.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

