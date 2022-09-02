Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Entergy were worth $29,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2,863.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $117.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.07.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.