Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.