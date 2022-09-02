Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.0 %

RGA opened at $125.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

