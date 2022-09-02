Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

