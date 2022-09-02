AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 71,269 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,269 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 83.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Schneider National by 99.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

