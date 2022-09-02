Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:COF opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.