Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

