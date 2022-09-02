Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $138.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $151.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.