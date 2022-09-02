Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 117.8% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 63,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $636,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,979.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYI. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.