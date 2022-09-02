Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

