Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $10,305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,006.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 106,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.