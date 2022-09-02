Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 30.55%. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

