Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $47,000 in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

