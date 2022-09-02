Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $42,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after buying an additional 455,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

