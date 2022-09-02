Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,100 Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,848 shares of company stock worth $350,317 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

