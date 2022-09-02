Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $269.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

