Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $114.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

